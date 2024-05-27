JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Lowers Stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,297,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,548 shares during the quarter. Colliers International Group makes up approximately 1.7% of JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd owned approximately 4.97% of Colliers International Group worth $292,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Tobam purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 30.4% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIGI traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.61. 47,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,535. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.38 and a 1-year high of $131.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.03 and a 200 day moving average of $114.87.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.57.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

