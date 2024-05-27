JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,992 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $94,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $165.33. 3,820,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,647,773. The stock has a market cap of $390.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $168.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $5,049,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,483.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,320 shares of company stock valued at $25,535,744. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

