Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 247.0% in the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 498.8% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 13,612 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 21,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.8 %

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.97. 9,520,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,382,838. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.10. The stock has a market cap of $353.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

