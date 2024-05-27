Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 498.8% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 13,612 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 21,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.97. 9,520,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,382,838. The firm has a market cap of $353.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.31 and its 200 day moving average is $155.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

