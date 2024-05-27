JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.5% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $6,016,878,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,017,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,076,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,246,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,360 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $200.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,356,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,297,501. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $134.40 and a 52-week high of $205.88. The stock has a market cap of $576.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.52.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
