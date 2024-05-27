JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Target Price to $125.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Elastic from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.80.

Elastic Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ESTC opened at $104.95 on Friday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $136.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.57 and its 200-day moving average is $107.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $140,436.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,518,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,022,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $140,436.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,518,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,022,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth about $1,443,000. LBP AM SA bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth approximately $2,317,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 76.9% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 612.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

