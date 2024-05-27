K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. National Bankshares lowered K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.10.

CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Thursday. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25.

In other news, Senior Officer David Gregory Medilek sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.48, for a total value of C$1,309,227.50. In other news, Senior Officer Nancy Carol La Couvee sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total transaction of C$768,910.00. Also, Senior Officer David Gregory Medilek sold 175,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.48, for a total transaction of C$1,309,227.50. Insiders sold 364,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,330 over the last quarter.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

