KeyCorp Raises Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $179.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $169.00 to $179.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.86.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DY

Dycom Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $179.73 on Thursday. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $78.42 and a 12-month high of $181.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $30,859.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,265,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,847,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,728,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,117,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,060,000 after acquiring an additional 19,842 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.