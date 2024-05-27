Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,253,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $1,081,000. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $1,661,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.85.

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,038. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.66 and a 200-day moving average of $124.96.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

