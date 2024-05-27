Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Increased to $9.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KGC. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.59.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

NYSE KGC opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.14. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $8.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.