KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Position Decreased by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,559,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in KLA by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in KLA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.15.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $13.96 on Monday, hitting $779.06. 548,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,232. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $701.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $636.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $418.12 and a twelve month high of $790.52.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

