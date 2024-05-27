KOK (KOK) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 27th. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KOK has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $134,314.94 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009211 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011328 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001373 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69,355.77 or 0.99982417 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011630 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.20 or 0.00112728 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003687 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00488175 USD and is up 46.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $83,910.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

