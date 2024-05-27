Landaas & Co. WI ADV Acquires New Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,192,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 186.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624,302 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602,830 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 134.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,300,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,517 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $361,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,333.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $361,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,333.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 622,536 shares of company stock valued at $46,208,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.12.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.27. 6,152,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,601,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.34. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

