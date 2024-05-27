Landaas & Co. WI ADV Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 851.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,212,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,398,029. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.68 and its 200-day moving average is $107.91. The company has a market cap of $447.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
