Landaas & Co. WI ADV Has $787,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,464 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 0.3% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 1,700,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $179,293,000 after purchasing an additional 19,633 shares during the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,241,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in shares of Oracle by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 62,048 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 56,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $122.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,173,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,001,191. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $98.77 and a twelve month high of $132.77. The firm has a market cap of $337.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.05.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

