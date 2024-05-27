Landaas & Co. WI ADV Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. Fiserv accounts for 0.3% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $238,586,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $59,432,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $95,590,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

FI stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,579,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,205. The company has a market capitalization of $87.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

