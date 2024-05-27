Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stake Raised by Weitz Investment Management Inc.

Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises about 2.9% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Liberty Broadband worth $55,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $630,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,013.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,830. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 1.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.36. 840,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $95.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LBRDK

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.