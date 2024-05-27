Lisk (LSK) Trading Down 8.6% This Week

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00002417 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $236.49 million and $8.76 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001431 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000888 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001215 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.