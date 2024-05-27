Litecoin Cash Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $175.63 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $4.50 million and $175.63 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 800,717,825 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 800,699,449.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00618521 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $137.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
