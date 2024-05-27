LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RAMP. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.25.

RAMP opened at $31.99 on Thursday. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $42.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 177.73 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in LiveRamp by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in LiveRamp by 44.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

