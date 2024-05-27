Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.1 %

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $303.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,284,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,417. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.28 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $363.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $384.00 to $376.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.13.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

