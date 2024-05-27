Lumbard & Kellner LLC Decreases Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC owned 0.05% of Scorpio Tankers worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STNG. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,536. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.18. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $83.33.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $389.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 14.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.17.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

