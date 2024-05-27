Lumbard & Kellner LLC Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Valaris accounts for about 3.0% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC owned 0.10% of Valaris worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Valaris by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Valaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valaris in the fourth quarter worth $43,282,000. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the 4th quarter valued at $2,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VAL shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Valaris Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VAL stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $72.99. 730,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day moving average of $68.57. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.20. Valaris Limited has a one year low of $55.53 and a one year high of $78.92.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 44.93%. Analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

