Lumbard & Kellner LLC Sells 682 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lowered its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Golar LNG makes up approximately 2.6% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 41,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 35,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,574 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Shares of Golar LNG stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,959. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.51 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Golar LNG Limited has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $27.37.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.85 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 15.68% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. Analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -232.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GLNG

Golar LNG Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.