Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$18.00 at Raymond James

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.40 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.10 to C$15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight Capital downgraded Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.82.

TSE:LUN opened at C$16.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.26. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$8.18 and a 1-year high of C$17.97.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 189.47%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00. Also, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. Insiders have sold 26,534 shares of company stock valued at $439,992 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

