Madden Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,135 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FQAL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 336,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after purchasing an additional 71,054 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 141,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 25,538 shares during the period. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $568,000.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.33. 154,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,135. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.71. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $59.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.58 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

