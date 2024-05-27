Madden Advisory Services Inc. Buys 846 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 126.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 219.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.84. The stock had a trading volume of 86,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,811. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.65 and its 200-day moving average is $138.69. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $158.07. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

