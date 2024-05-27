Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $746,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $710,519,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,262,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $110,719,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after acquiring an additional 350,950 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $355.46. The stock had a trading volume of 938,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,047. The stock has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $259.00 and a 1 year high of $357.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $341.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

