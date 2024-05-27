Madden Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 11,989 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the quarter. VanEck Floating Rate ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,811,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,398,000 after purchasing an additional 193,311 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 1,015,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 973,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after purchasing an additional 167,606 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 916,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 39,069 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 879,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,117,000 after buying an additional 101,174 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLTR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,999. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $25.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.33.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

