Madden Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,314 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,411,000 after buying an additional 2,302,015 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $120,140,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,016,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,425 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,774.6% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 665,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,993,000 after buying an additional 660,955 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.82. 1,874,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,052,875. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The company has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.01.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

