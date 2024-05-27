Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives $47.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $2,669,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $48.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.26. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

