Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRIN opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.77. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 78.95% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The business had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

