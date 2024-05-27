Maverick Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.07 Million (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $135.09 million and approximately $8.07 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol’s launch date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,432,224 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.45098526 USD and is down -3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $6,070,917.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

