Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM)

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Up 2.2 %

FEAM opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. 5E Advanced Materials has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.92.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that 5E Advanced Materials will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEAM. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

