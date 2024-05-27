MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded MEI Pharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MEIP

MEI Pharma Trading Down 1.0 %

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 million, a P/E ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $7.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.09% of MEI Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.