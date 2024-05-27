Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT) Insider Buys £15,147.50 in Stock

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT – Get Free Report) insider Con Conlon purchased 20,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £15,147.50 ($19,252.03).

Merit Group Price Performance

Shares of MRIT opened at GBX 72 ($0.92) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 57.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 63.22. Merit Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 42.03 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 75 ($0.95). The company has a market cap of £17.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -587.50 and a beta of 0.21.

Merit Group Company Profile

Merit Group plc gathers, organizes, and enriches data that informs b2b intelligence brands in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the United States, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Merit Data & Technology and Dods. The company offers data, data engineering, and machine learning, as well as software and technology resourcing services.

