Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT) Insider Buys £15,147.50 in Stock

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT – Get Free Report) insider Con Conlon purchased 20,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £15,147.50 ($19,252.03).
Merit Group Price Performance
Shares of MRIT opened at GBX 72 ($0.92) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 57.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 63.22. Merit Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 42.03 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 75 ($0.95). The company has a market cap of £17.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -587.50 and a beta of 0.21.
Merit Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Merit Group
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Merit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.