Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Reduced by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,553,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 430,585 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.9% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,257,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,079 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.18, for a total value of $37,636,166.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.18, for a total value of $37,636,166.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.57, for a total value of $423,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,091.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 809,054 shares of company stock worth $401,166,117. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock traded up $12.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $478.22. 12,024,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,476,807. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.17 and a 12 month high of $531.49. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $484.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.77.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

