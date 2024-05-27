Millrace Asset Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 256,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000. indie Semiconductor comprises about 2.1% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of indie Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,060,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,040,000 after acquiring an additional 867,180 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 72,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 570,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 35,759 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at indie Semiconductor

In related news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,278.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,278.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $340,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,039,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,541. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ INDI traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $6.44. 1,786,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,905. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INDI shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Get Our Latest Report on indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.