Millrace Asset Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 116,148 Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 116,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zuora by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,742,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,715,000 after buying an additional 822,085 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Zuora by 14.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,310,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,277,000 after acquiring an additional 406,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after acquiring an additional 38,133 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Zuora by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 912,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 231,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Zuora by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 773,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 512,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zuora

In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 13,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $133,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 13,319 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $133,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $112,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 481,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,048. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zuora Stock Performance

NYSE ZUO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.97. 1,511,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,021. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

