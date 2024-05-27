Millrace Asset Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,266 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

ECPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Encore Capital Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of ECPG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.74. 98,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,912. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average of $46.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $54.73.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $328.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

