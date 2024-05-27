Millrace Asset Group Inc. Grows Position in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 413,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,773 shares during the period. Evolv Technologies makes up 1.9% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVLV. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVLV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Evolv Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVLV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,154. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $441.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 106.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Evolv Technologies

In other news, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

