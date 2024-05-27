Millrace Asset Group Inc. Has $243,000 Holdings in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,239 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its position in Applied Digital by 415.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 4,168,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,335,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after buying an additional 963,390 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 606,347 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,263,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 463,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 370.3% in the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 558,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 439,719 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APLD traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.61. 3,386,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,611,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $566.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 4.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. Applied Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.40). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 61.84%. The company had revenue of $43.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

