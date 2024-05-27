Millrace Asset Group Inc. Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. reduced its position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,438 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. FMR LLC increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 62.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 579,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 222,012 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1,223.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 111,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 102,793 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.1% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 29.6% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 58,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tactile Systems Technology

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,500 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,338.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,600.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at $355,338.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,995 shares of company stock valued at $113,457. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ TCMD traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 248,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,388. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $26.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $305.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 10.19%. Equities analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Recommended Stories

