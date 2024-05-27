Millrace Asset Group Inc. Invests $1.41 Million in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 0.9 %

SMG traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.51. 440,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,306. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.51. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $2,159,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares in the company, valued at $957,684,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

