Mingteng International Co. Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MTEN) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Mingteng International’s (NASDAQ:MTEN – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, May 28th. Mingteng International had issued 1,275,000 shares in its public offering on April 18th. The total size of the offering was $5,100,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Mingteng International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MTEN opened at $6.29 on Monday. Mingteng International has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.13.

About Mingteng International

Mingteng International Corporation Inc engages in the design, development, production, assembly, testing, repair, and after-sale service of molds in the People's Republic of China. It offers casting molds for turbocharger systems, braking systems, steering and differential systems, and other automotive system parts.

