Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Buys 5,677 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 106.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,045,000 after buying an additional 80,474 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 18.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,170 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.89. 2,587,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,752,085. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $125.01 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

