Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Buys 7,250 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $85,866,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,682,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.3 %

UPS stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,995,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.91. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.