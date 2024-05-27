Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,659 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 2.0% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in Intel by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.72. 42,434,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,052,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average of $41.58. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $130.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC cut their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

