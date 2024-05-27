Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,334 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,459 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 8,766.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,748 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 20.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,944,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,630,000 after purchasing an additional 506,654 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,602,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,665,738. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.79. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

