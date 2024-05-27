Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Purchases 7,255 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,048 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 1.2% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 754,009 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $79,865,000 after buying an additional 12,643 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Oracle by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,807 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Oracle by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474,629 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $156,193,000 after buying an additional 138,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Oracle by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 395,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,906,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC raised their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.91. 7,173,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,001,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $98.77 and a 1-year high of $132.77. The company has a market cap of $337.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.